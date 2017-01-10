Vitals-run Karin Grech hospital to take in patients from Mater Dei

Mater Dei hospital is currently experiencing a surge in demand.

Karin Grech Hospital is to admit patients from Mater Dei Hospital to help the public health system cope with higher demand during the cold winter period, hospital operator Vitals Global Healthcare has said.

"Following discussions with the Ministry for Health, Mater Dei officials and other stakeholders, and a thorough assessment of all resources available, it was decided that Karin Grech would step in and extend its services to more patients to meet the current demand," said VGH Karin Grech Hospital CEO Stephen Zammit.

Vitals Global Healthcare was granted a 30-year lease to run Karin Grech, Gozo General and St Luke's hospitals last year, with the deal mired in political controversy.

The company has said it is currently working to recruit additional nurses and carers to cope with growing demands.