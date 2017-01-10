Environmentalist, former athlete Lino Bugeja passes away

Mr Bugeja during the 2015 environmental protest.

Educator, journalist and environmentalist Lino Bugeja has passed away aged 86.

Mr Bugeja was synonymous with Ramblers Malta, leading the association for several years before being made its honorary president in 2010.

Born in Vittoriosa, Mr Bugeja was a key figure in Malta's sports scene for several decades before becoming known for his environmental campaigning.

A fine athlete, he held the national 400 metres record for several years before going on to set up the Educational Sports Centre with Fr Hillary Tagliaferro in the 1970s.

He was decorated with the 'Croce dell'Ordine al Meritor Melitense' by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta in 2003, and one year later he was honoured for his sports writing at the yearly journalism awards.

In his later years, he focused his energy on protecting Malta's environmental heritage, founding the Ramblers Association, writing on environmental issues in newspapers such as The Sunday Times of Malta and being at the forefront of a national environmental protest in June 2015.

In November of that year, Mr Bugeja guided Prince William on a tour of the St Laurence Collegiate in Vittoriosa during the prince's visit in honour of Malta's 50 years of independence.

Mr Bugeja was the father of two children.