BirdLife invites hunters to 'join forces' to protect birds

BirdLife Malta has called on the hunters’ federation to join forces to protect birds and to 'put the past behind them'.

"The visit of the mute swans in Malta has shown that the majority of the Maltese and Gozitans appreciate nature and want to enjoy it without harming it. BirdLife Malta notes that people who normally hunt also appreciate nature alive. This can only bode well for the common good of the country," the society said.

It added that while it was only natural that people wanted to feed the swans which arrived in Gozo last week.

This, however, involved risks, and white bread should be avoided as much as possible.

With the help and professional assistance of WBRU’s veterinarian, a protocol of feeding has been established that will enable the mute swans to regain strength and store fat to fuel their continuing migration. Eventually the feeding quantities will start being reduced in order to stimulate the birds to seek other feeding quarters and possibly continue with their migration.

"This intervention is only needed because our islands do not offer the ideal habitat for such birds. In the meantime, the juvenile swan which was isolated has now rejoined the rest of the flock," BirdLife said.

It said its volunteers were on site the first day the birds landed and it was very pleased with the immediate action of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU); the Veterinary Regulation Department within the Ministry for Sustainable Development, the Environment and Climate Change; and the police in Gozo to secure the safety of the birds without hindering anyone from enjoying these birds.

"As part of BirdLife International, the biggest international environmental partnership in the world, BirdLife Malta can obtain immediate and professional help in such circumstances. In view of this, it will always be in a position to collaborate with anyone including the hunters, and to assist the Maltese authorities," the society said.

On Sunday the FKNK protested about the fact that the site where the swans had landed was closed off to everyone except BirdLife officials. It said the birds belonged to everyone and BirdLife was not the only authority which could speak about the care of the birds.