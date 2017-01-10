1,500 international students apply to study at Barts

A total of 1,500 international students have applied to study at Barts Medical School in Gozo, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Parliament this evening.

Replying to a question by Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis, Mr Fearne added that 200 Maltese doctors had applied to lecture at the same school.

Earlier, Mr Fearne, said that a hotel bed at the Gozo Hospital cost €636 a night as opposed to €874.40c in Malta.

He denied that Malta was suffering from the H1N1 influwenza virus and said that in the last 10 days there were 1,300 new admissions at the Emergency Department because of H3 influenza.

However, there were no patients in corridors.

He said that 100 patients who did not have a bed at Mater Dei had been transferred to Karen Gech Hospital, St Vincent de Paul Home and private old peoples’ homes.

Mr Fearne also denied Opposition claims that the Mater Dei CEO Ivan Falzon had resigned.