Turn-off
Allow me to refer to the letter ‘Good publicity’ by Alfred Gauci (December 29) wherein he said that certain articles, similar to the one which appeared in Woman’s Weekly magazine edition of December 13, boost tourism to Malta.
Should people know of corruption in a banana republic they would not turn up.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.