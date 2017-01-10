Children of the 1960s

I am aged 77 and completed my national service in Malta between 1958 and 1960. During the last months of that time friends took me sightseeing in, if my memory serves me right, the Mellieħa or Marfa area where we met a local family and I took a photograph of their two children. These people would obviously now be approaching the age of 60.

I am hoping to visit Marfa again in March together with my family and would be delighted to meet the two people, if at all possible. I would appreciate any information that can help me trace them. I can be contacted via [email protected].