Ban referenda

Further to my last letter, I have seen the wise comments of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. He mirrors my comments regarding the great dangers referenda pose to the future political stability of the European Union. In short, he calls on the EU to ban member countries from allowing referenda at any cost.

Joseph Muscat has taken over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from Fico whose parting words were: “I am asking EU leaders to stop with adventures like the British and Italian referenda – on domestic issues which pose a threat to the EU.”

Eurosceptic parties are gaining ground across Europe and the populist appeal of ‘the referendum’ must now be halted in its tracks. Or else, Marine Le Pen will hold a referendum on EU membership should she be voted into power in April. In Italy, the populist 5 Star movement is set to do the same. And so the referendum contagion will spread. That will inevitably undermine and finally destroy the fabric of the EU if left unchecked.

These dangers pose the greatest risk of all to Malta. A small island, which has one of the most vibrant and dynamic economies across the single market. I strongly advise the leaderships of both parties to come together and do as Fico suggests.

Outlaw any weakness in legislation that would allow anyone to call a referendum and, instead, bolster the argument that parliamentary democracy means that a broad basket of issues be debated and voted on. Never singular issues which could destroy all the hard work of both political parties and, more importantly, the working people of Malta.

Muscat must make the euro block banning of referenda his greatest priority. This must be done now before populism sweeps all aside and destroys parliamentary democracy itself.

I am confident he can mobilise the forces of democracy in time.