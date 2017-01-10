Sporting briefs

Cabanas: Former New York Cosmos, Boca Juniors and Paraguay forward Roberto Cabanas has died aged 55, his brother said yesterday. Cabanas, who played for Cosmos in the early 1980s and was the former NASL’s top scorer and MVP in 1983, had spells in France with Brest and Lyon and won league titles with America in Colombia in 1985 and 1986 and Boca Juniors in Argentina in 1992.

Downing: Stewart Downing could spend the rest of the season away from Middlesbrough after being told he can leave on loan. The 32-year-old former England international’s situation is being monitored by a series of potential suitors. Reports said he will be allowed to make a temporary move after slipping out of contention at his home-town club. Downing has been linked with neighbours Newcastle but might be more tempted by the chance to join forces with Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace.

Hyndman: Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman has completed his loan move to Rangers, the Scottish Premier League side said yesterday. The USA international flew into Glasgow over the weekend for discussions with Gers boss Mark Warburton. Now a deal which will see the 20-year-old join up with the Light Blues for the remainder of the season has been agreed. Hyndman was part of the Cherries side who suffered a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet League One outfit Millwall on Saturday but it was just his third outing of the campaign.

Giroud: Olivier Giroud says he is close to reaching an agreement to a contract extension with Arsenal. The 30-year-old striker has returned to the side in recent weeks to score four goals in as many appearances. Giroud said: “We are about to reach an agreement for an extension (to my contract). It was also a gesture of confidence, I want to continue the adventure here in this family of Arsenal. I feel good here.”

Sacked: Northampton have moved to arrest their slide down the League One standings by sacking manager Rob Page. The Cobblers were promoted as League Two champions last season and enjoyed a promising start to life in the third tier, with victory over Bury at the end of October moving them up to fifth in the table. But Saturday’s 5-0 hammering at the hands of Bristol Rovers was their eighth defeat in 10 games and left them 16th.

La Liga: Osasuna vs Valencia 3-3.