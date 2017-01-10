Schembri stars in Boavista’s 1-0 win

Andre Schembri played a key role as Boavista made it two wins in a row in the Portuguese Primeira Liga after defeating Vitoria Setubal at home on Sunday.

The Malta striker retained his place in the starting formation and won the decisive penalty that settled the match in his team’s favour.

The clock marked 27 minutes when Schembri sped into the box but was upended by Vasco Fernandes with the referee immediately pointing to the spot.

From the penalty, Fabio Esphinho sent Setubal goalkeeper Bruno Varela the wrong way as Boavista stayed in a safe mid-table position on 20 points, nine clear of the relegation zone.

On Saturday, Boavista face a tough task when they travel to runaway leaders Benfica, currently enjoying a seven-point lead over nearest rivals Porto.