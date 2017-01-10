Grass pitches needed to lure more teams – Empl

Malta Football Camps chairman Hannes Empl (left) and Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel during yesterday’s media conference in Attard. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta is fast becoming a popular destination for mid-season training camps with over 50 European teams expected here over the next three months to step up preparations for the second part of the football campaign.

Among the teams currently conducting their training on our shores are German second division side Fortuna Dusseldorf, Romania’s Universita Craiova, St Gallen, of Switzerland, and Norwegian giants Stabaek.

The Slovakia national team are planning to hold a short training camp here in March.

Hannes Empl, Malta Football Camps (MFC) chairman, told reporters yesterday that in 2016 Malta proved to be an ideal centre for teams at this particular time of the year.

“The first time we came here we knew this country had all the attributes to become a popular destination for training camps,” Empl told reporters at the Corinthia Palace.

“Last winter was a great success for us with 16 professional teams, including Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, who chose Malta for their winter break.

“The wide media coverage we received last year helped us to attract more teams this time around. We’re delighted and confident that this sector can grow even more in future.”

MFC have just signed a joint venture with Travelclub, Switzerland’s leading training camp organiser. And yesterday, Empl confirmed that another 16 professional teams and 35 amateur sides will be travelling for Malta this winter for training.

“Demand is high but we are restricted by the limited number of natural grass training pitches available,” Empl said.

Some of the top teams in Premier League do not have an adequate pitch where coaches can conduct their training

“We intend to set higher targets for the future… 30 to 40 professional teams and 150 amateur sides. However, we cannot reach those goals unless the infrastructure is increased.”

Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel heaped praise on the training camp organisers for the excellent facilities they were provided with during their stay.

“Malta is an excellent venue to bring players and prepare for the second part of the season,” the former Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt coach said.

“We have been given everything that we have asked for and the training pitches at Ta’ Qali and the Hibs Stadium are of a very high quality.

“Other high-profile teams in the Bundesliga are showing particular interest to come here next winter. However, you would need more natural turf pitches to cater for the demand.”

Angelo Chetcuti, the Malta FA general secretary, said the association had invested significantly along the years to improve its infrastructure.

“We’ve upgraded our training ground facilities and we also installed a new hybrid grass pitch at the National Stadium,” he said.

“This great investment has put us in a better position to host overseas teams for training camps.

“Such initiatives mean more promotion to sports tourism in our country and also an opportunity to showcase Maltese football.

“On Sunday, the Fortuna Dusseldorf coaching staff were all at the stadium to watch the Premier League match between Valletta and Hibernians.”

Asked whether the Malta FA intends to put more investment into natural turf pitches, Chetcuti said: “The Malta FA has been consistently trying to improve its infrastructure but at the end of the day our main priority remains the member clubs.

“At present, some of the top teams in our Premier League do not have an adequate pitch where coaches can conduct their training.

“What we think that needs to be done is for the country’s authorities to get more engaged in this programme and produce a holistic effort to address certain infrastructure needs in this sector.

“If done correctly, this training camp market could flourish and become a stable and significant source of income.”