Money market report for the week ended January 6
ECB monetary operations
On Monday, January 2, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted the following day and attracted bids from eurozone eligible counterparties of €34.01 billion, €5.13 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On Wednesday, January 4, the ECB conducted a seven-day dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $2.14 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.16 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills maturing on April 6 and October 5, respectively. Bids of €70 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €15 million, while bids of €55 million were submitted for the 273-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €3 million.
Since no bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €18 million, to stand at €272 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.395 per cent, down by 0.3 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 29, 2016, representing a bid price of 100.0999 per 100 nominal. The yield from the 273-day bill auction was -0.387 per cent, down by 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 7, 2016, representing a bid price of 100.2943 per 100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on April 13 and July 13, respectively.
