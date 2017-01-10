French central bank reaffirms Q4 GDP up 0.4%
France’s economy would expand by 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, the Bank of France said yesterday, reaffirming an earlier GDP growth forecast made last month.
The Bank of France added that the business sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry rose to 102 points in December compared to 101 in November – its highest reading since May 2011.
“Business leaders expect industrial production to rise slightly in January,” the Bank of France said in a statement.
The business climate indicator for the services sector dipped to 99 in December compared to 100 in November, it added.
