EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Malta judges announced

For the last three decades, EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year has gone from strength to strength and is now held in over 60 countries. With the event now coming to Malta, local entrepreneurs and businesses will have a unique chance to compete to represent their country at the global competition held every year in Monaco.

The global finals of the awards are now widely recognised as the benchmark for identifying the best up and coming entrepreneurs in the world.

EY Malta launched its Entrepreneur of the Year competition yesterday, with applications open until February 20. The Maltese winner will be announced in March and will join a group of over 120 entrepreneurs in Monaco in June to compete for EY’s World Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The judging panel features: Joseph Gasan, chairman, Gasan Group Ltd; Anton Borg, president Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry; Bernice Mizzi, director Chiswick House School and St Martin’s College; Joseph Portelli, chairman, Malta Stock Exchange; and Juanito Camilleri, professor, University of Malta.

For further information on competing for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award Malta visit www.eoymalta.com or write to [email protected].