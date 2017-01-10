Patus and Arguello are the BOV players of the month
Floriana foreigner Chad Patus is the BOV Player of the Month for December and the women’s title went to Patricia Arguello, of Starlites, the Malta Basketball Association announced.
Canadian Patus is in his fourth season in the Maltese league. He was the top scorer last month, averaging 25.42 points per game with 20 three-pointers in seven matches.
Patus suffered 37 fouls (5.29 fouls per game) with 17.7 rebounds (124 rebounds in seven matches). This was his fifth individual award in the local basketball leagues.
Arguello, of Spain, scored 58 points in Starlites’ three outings last month (19.33ppg), which included eight three-pointers.
The forward’s aggressive game is a headache for the opponents defence, attracting 23 fouls (7.67 per game).
Stefan Abela, Community Officer at Bank of Valletta, presented a commemorative plaque to the winners.
BOV is a long-time supporter of the Malta Basketball Association and supports major sporting initiatives in the community in which it operates.
