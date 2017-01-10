World-famous theatre group signs up to Notte Bianca 2017

La Fura dels Baus create a 'human net' during a performance in Bucharest in 2012. Photo: Shutterstock

This year's Notte Bianca will be held on Saturday October 7 and will feature a workshop by Spain-based theatre group La Fura dels Baus, organisers have announced.

The group has performed at some of the world's greatest festivals and opened the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, performing anything from street theatre to opera, film and even product presentations.

Their Notte Bianca workshop will be aimed at actors, dancers, acrobats, light technicians, riggers, video artists, musicians, visual artists, set designers, engineers, and all others who share a love for stage work.

The workshops will lead up to a performance presentation of this work-in-progress, which will be open to the public on the night of Notte Bianca.

Notte Bianca will take place on October 7 this year. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

"This is a very proud moment for us. It is the highest achievement of the festival in terms of international cooperation. It was an honour for us to have La Fura interested in the Festival as it shows our goals are in line with the high standards of the international scene,” said Notte Bianca artistic director Sean Buhagiar.

The workshop will cost €100 and interested participants have been given until February 13 to send their CV to [email protected]. Full-time performing arts students can attend for free.

Candidates must be available for 5 to 8 hours a day between September 23 and October 7 and successful participants will be selected by La Fura del Baus and Notte Bianca Valletta.

Expressions of interest

Notte Bianca organisers are also on the lookout for performers, artists and anyone else interested in taking part in this year's festival.

Anyone with a concept they would like to develop should hand-deliver an expression of interest to the Arts Council Malta offices at 16, Mikiel Anton Vassalli street, Valletta by not later than Monday February 13. For more information and to request an application form, email [email protected]