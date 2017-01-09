Advert
Monday, January 9, 2017, 18:41

World-famous tree destroyed by storm

Tress was over 1,000 years old

The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s.

A well-known giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California's weekend storms.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, in Calaveras County, came down during heavy rains on Sunday.

The tree, estimated to be more than 1,000 years old, was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it.

Cars later used the massive tunnel, but more recently it has only been used by hikers.

Park volunteer Jim Allday said the tree shattered as it hit the ground.

There was no immediate word on what caused the tee to fall, but the Chronicle reports that it probably had to do with the tree's shallow root system and the torrential rain.

Pictures released today showed the destroyed tree.Pictures released today showed the destroyed tree.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Heavy snow and icy weather grip parts of...

  2. Trump hits back at 'over-rated' Meryl Streep

  3. Four dead as truck slams into crowd in...

  4. Only 'stupid people' would oppose better...

  5. US Navy destroyer fires warning shots at...

  6. Suspects arrested in France over...

  7. US official in Mexico shot in the chest,...

  8. Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies...

  9. Pope says will not increase security on...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed