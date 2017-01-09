Trump hits back at 'over-rated' Meryl Streep

US President-elect Donald Trump has hit back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big topic of her speech when accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes last night.

Without mentioning President-elect Trump by name, Streep called out the Republican's "performance" on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter.

She said Mr Trump's actions "kind of broke my heart".

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, Trump called Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and a "Hillary flunky who lost big".

He also said he was not mocking the reporter, but instead was showing him "grovelling" about changing a story he had written.

Streep's remarks drew a backlash from some conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain - who tweeted that Streep's speech was "why Trump won".

Although the three-time Oscar winner never mentioned Trump's name, she said the most heartbreaking performance of the year came "when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

"I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life," Streep said.