Police took, then returned, Florida shooting suspect's gun

Federal agents in Alaska say they took a handgun from Florida airport shooter Esteban Santiago in November after he told them his mind was being controlled by U.S. intelligence agents, but returned it to him last month after medical tests found he was not mentally ill.  

FBI Special Agent Marlin Ritzman said: "During our initial investigation, we found no ties to terrorism. He broke no laws when he came into our office about disjointed comments about mind control."

It's not immediately clear if this is the same 9mm handgun Santiago used in Friday's deadly rampage at the airport in Ft. Lauderdale, killing five people and injuring 6.

The 26-year-old Iraq war veteran had a history of erratic behavior … officials are now probing whether mental illness, or terrorism, played a role in the deadly attack.

Court papers filed Saturday show he told agents he planned the attack and bought a one-way ticket to Florida.

Santiago retrieving his gun from checked luggage after arriving on a connecting flight from Alaska. 

Santiago's federal charges include carrying out violence at an airport and causing serious bodily injury. He is expected to appear in court in Ft. Lauderdale Monday.

If convicted, Santiago could face the death penalty.

