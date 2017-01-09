Sports round-up

Snooker: Isaac Borg (picture) is through to the quarter-finals of the European U-17 Snooker Championships that are currently being played in Malta. The 16-year-old won his opening two group matches but then lost his third game but still managed to progress to the last eight of the competition. Borg, who compiled breaks of 75 and 58 in the opening phase, will now play Belgian Sybren Sokolovski for a place in the semi-finals.

Golf: Justin Thomas, hunting his third PGA Tour victory, seized a two-shot lead after the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday but has the game’s hottest player, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, in close pursuit. Co-leader overnight with fellow American Ryan Moore, the long-hitting Thomas eagled the par-four 14th and finished in style with a birdie at the last, where he two-putted from just short of the green, for a six-under 67 and an 18-under total of 201. Thomas is seeking his first PGA Tour title on U.S. soil after claiming his first two wins at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia but will have to contend with Matsuyama in the final round at the Kapalua Resort on the island of Maui.

Tennis: American Bethanie Mattek-Sands will rise to number one in the world when the WTA doubles rankings are released today. Mattek-Sands sealed top spot after winning her 23rd WTA doubles title in Brisbane on Saturday with partner Sania Mirza. She ended her Indian partner’s 91-week reign as world number one. “Being number one is something that you dream of from the time you pick up a racket,” Mattek-Sands, whose daring outfits and knee-high socks mark her out from the crowd, told the WTA. “You’re not given number one – you have to earn it and I feel really proud of myself for getting there.”