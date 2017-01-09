Announcements

FENECH. On January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL of Rabat, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Fr Charles Fenech OP, Mario Fenech Caruana and his wife Felicienne, Tonio and his fiancée Lucienne, his grandchildren Tiziana, Liliana and Valentina, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, January 9, at 2.30pm for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Marija will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PENZA. On January 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH ANDREW of Paola, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Gejtu, his sisters Lilian, Therese and Doris, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10 at 9.15am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On January 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA STELLA of Tarxien, residing in Attard, widow of Emanuel, passed away at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anna and her husband Anton Sultana, Josette Calleja and Eman and his wife Moira; her grandchildren Nikolai, Ilona, Fabien, Ghislaine, Liam, Matthias and Louanne; her brother Emanuel and his wife Carmen; nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, at 2pm and proceeds to Attard parish shurch where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Tarxien cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – RICHARD. In loving and unfading memory of a beloved husband on the anniversary of his death. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Nikki.

AQUILINA – RICHARD. In loving memory of our dear brother, today his 11th anniversary.

Keep Your arms around him Lord

And kiss his smiling face

For he was someone special

Who can never be replaced.

Mario, Edward, Rosary.

AQUILINA – RICHARD. Treasured memories of a beloved son-in-law and brother-in-law on the anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts. Albert, Lina, Hugh, Janice, Greta, Michael and Ana.

AQUILINA – RITCHIE “Pips”. On the 11th anniversary of the death of a dear and close friend. Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Marielou, Eddie and family.

BONNICI – JOHN. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 34th anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by Yvonne, John, Mireille and Daniel.

BONNICI – JOHN (ex-proprietor, J&A Bonnici Ltd). In loving memory of a dear father on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his son Renzo and his wife Marisa, grandchildren Erika and her husband Jeremy, John and his partner Yanika, Julia, and great-granddaughter Sophie. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – LINA and VICTOR. Remembered with love today and always. Josie and Berta, Juliet and Joe, Marielle, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CRITIEN – BICE. Loving memories of our dear mother. Joe, Eddie.

SALOMONE – ALBERT. On the 35th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed. Marielle, Vanessa and Jeremy.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of our dear parents ĊETTINA and JOHN. A prayer is kindly solicited. Their children, in-laws and grandchildren.

TELLUS – RITA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons, daughters, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on her 11th anniversary. Derek, Julia and Darren, Lisa and James, Gabriella, Victoria, Sophie and George.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi, 2006. Remembering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

VELLA – HELEN, 2006. Such very happy memories. Rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

XUEREB. In everlasting memory of our dearest father SALVINO on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his son, daughters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.