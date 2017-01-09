Youth tells court he stole to send money to his relatives

A young man accused of breaking into a parked vehicle and assaulting its driver to steal his wallet told a magistrate "I should be in school, not in court" today.

Ans Ghodban, 21, born in Hungary and residing in Birżebbuġa, is alleged to have committed the crime in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Ghodban drove his Fiat car along St George's Bay in St Julian's without a driving licence or insurance cover at around 2.40am that day before breaking into a parked vehicle and assaulting its driver around one hour later.

Mr Ghodban, prosecutors contend, wrestled with the driver in an attempt to steal his iPad, the court was told. Although he did not manage to take the gadget he allegedly made off with the driver's wallet.

Upon being apprehended later by the police and interrogated, the man admitted that he was under pressure to send money to his relatives in Libya.

Before the court, presided by magistrate Josette Demicoli, the accused pleaded not guilty and remarked " at the moment I should be at school not in court."

The defence requested bail but this was objected to by the prosecution who argued that besides being a relapser, the accused knew his victim. Moreover, the man could easily repeat the offence since he was pressed for funds.

"In this relatively safe country, such acts will give Malta a bad reputation," the prosecution remarked.

The court denied bail owing to the aggravated nature of the offence and the lack of trustworthiness of the accused.

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyer Fransina Abela was legal aid.