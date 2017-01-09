Busuttil reacts to Salvu Mallia, Gift of Life: PN will remain against abortion and euthanasia

Updated 11.30am with Simon Busuttil's reaction

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil made it clear this morning that the Nationalist Party will remain against abortion and euthanasia.

He was reacting to a statement by pro-life group Gift of Life, which chided the party after it failed to react to comments on abortion and euthanasia by candidate Salvu Mallia yesterday.

"I reiterate that under my leadership, the Nationalist Party will not be open to the legislation of abortion or euthanasia.

"Whilst having people in the party with different views is a strength that I welcome, the party’s position on abortion and euthanasia will not change under my leadership."

He said the same cannot be said on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who is clearly flirting with the idea of introducing one or both should he win the next election.

Whilst having people in the party with different views is a strength that I welcome, the Party’s position on abortion and euthanasia will not change under my leadership.

In a reaction, the Labour Party said Dr Busuttil was showing himself to be weak.

Earlier today, Mr Mallia said he was in favour of education, not abortion.

"Whoever told you I'm in favour of abortion? I'm in favour of education," Mr Mallia wrote in a Facebook post.

Gift of Life criticised the Nationalist Party leadership for having made no attempt so far to reassure the public that it upholds pro-life values after Mr Mallia told The Sunday Times of Malta that euthanasia and abortion should be personal choices.