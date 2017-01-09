Road works in Naxxar and Valletta ring road

Parts of Valletta's ring road will be closed to traffic tonight.

Road works on parts of the Valletta ring road are scheduled to continue tonight and tomorrow night, Transport Malta has said.

Sections of Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir will be closed to traffic between 8pm and 5am while works are carried out, weather permitting.

Transport Malta crews will also be painting line markings on Naxxar's Vjal il-Labour tonight between 8pm and 5am, the transport authority said in a statement. The road will be closed to traffic during this time.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes, drive carefully and follow instructions by officials on site.