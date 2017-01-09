Retired sniffer dogs should get legal protection, MPs agree

Retired sniffer dogs have been handed a parliamentary lifeline. This is a stock photo. Photo: Shutterstock

Sniffer dogs too old to be of any use to prison wardens should be used during ceremonial functions and other government operations, parliament unanimously agreed this evening.

Introducing the Prisons (Amendment) Bill, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said these dogs had carried out 651 searches in prison cells, dormitories and other sections of the Corradino Corrective Facility, finding prohibited material 14 times. More than 250 other searches were made on vehicles entering the prisons.

The Bill prohibits authorities from euthanising any such animal merely because no suitable person has been immediately found to take care of it, and states that these dogs should be treated in the best way possible and should not be subjected to any cruel treatment.

Unless otherwise advised by a veterinary surgeon, an animal that is of no longer use to the force shall preferably be donated to any person or body that could continue to treat the animal well in its retirement.

Winding up the debate, Minister Abela said he would be taking up the suggestion by shadow minister Beppe Fenech Adami to allow prisoners have pets as part of their rehabilitation process.

The House also gave the first reading to the Small Business (Amendment) Bill and the Traffic Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, as well as the third reading to the Child Protection (Out of Home Care) Bill, the Civil Code (Amendment No. 4) Bill and the Coordination of Government Inspections Bill.