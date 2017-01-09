Salvu Mallia reacts as pro-life group voices concern over PN silence after his comments

The pro-life group Gift of Life has criticised the Nationalist Party leadership for having made no attempt so far to reassure the people that it upholds pro-life values after PN candidate Salvu Mallia told The Sunday Times of Malta that euthanasia and abortion should be personal choices.

The group called Mr Mallia's comments 'disturbing'.

"Since this was reported, the party leadership has so far made no attempt to reassure the people of Malta that it continues to solidly uphold pro-life values without exceptions. It therefore remains unclear to people whether the party has radically changed its position and that it now agrees with the intentional killing of the unborn, the old or infirm.

"We remind all political parties that it not acceptable and if anything, it is completely inconsistent, for one to claim to be personally against the killing of others and at the same time, to be in favour of others having the choice to do the very thing they claim to be against," the group said.

"What we are witnessing in Malta is the very same type of engineered language that is frequently used by pro-abortion activists to justify the unjustifiable.

"Killing an innocent human being in the name of personal choice is also deeply contradictory. In the case of the unborn, this very act directly impinges on the rights and the choice of the unborn to live."

The group thanked Foreign Minister George Vella for having, it said, taken a clear pro-life stand in response to this worrying development.

In a tweet yesterday, Dr Vella said that he respected anybody's views on practically any subject, but not everybody was qualified to speak on abortion and euthanasia with authority.

Meanwhile, Mr Mallia reacted in a Facebook post today, saying he is not in favour of abortion, but in favour of education.