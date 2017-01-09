Police work done in Paceville is ‘phenomenal’; crime rate down 10%

Crime dropped nearly 10 per cent in the St Julian’s district last year, the highest reduction on the island, the police said.

The district was yesterday commended for its efforts and presented with the Force Shield during the annual police awards.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said that although the district, known as the island’s entertainment capital, was often in the limelight for its high crime rate, efforts were being made.

“The work being done here is phenomenal, and it is resulting in positive results,” he said.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela, who presided over the ceremony, said the government was committed to curbing the level of criminality in areas such as Paceville amid growing concerns from residents.

Last summer, Times of Malta reported how police still faced an uphill battle to crack down on criminality in Paceville – especially drug trafficking.

“Another summer has gone by and very little has been done in spite of repeated pledges – like the opening of a mobile police station. Unfortunately, morale is at an all-time low and we have given up hope that someday the situation will improve,” police sources told had this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

“Parts of Paceville which are very well known to the police have become a hotbed for drug cartels, especially on weekends between 3am and 9am. Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of persons carrying firearms and knives,” they added.

The police sources vented their frustration that resources were so stretched officers only intervened as a last resort – for fear of being on the receiving end of a beating.

This conveyed the message that authorities were turning a blind eye to certain abuses, they said.

Paceville consistently tops the list of crime hotspots, and data published by the police last year shows four localities – St Julian’s, Sliema, Valletta and St Paul’s Bay – accounted for 55 per cent of reported incidents.