Advert
Monday, January 9, 2017, 14:13 by

Kurt Sansone

Muscat reiterates feet-to-the-ground message

Prime Minister pledges to keep focus on domestic matters

The Prime Minister speaking during today's press conference. Photo: Kurt Sansone

The Prime Minister speaking during today's press conference. Photo: Kurt Sansone

Ministers will remain focused on running the country despite the additional workload brought about by Malta’s EU presidency, Joseph Muscat has pledged.

The Prime Minister was addressing members of the media and the constituted bodies this afternoon during the traditional start-of-year reception held at Labour headquarters.

He reiterated the message of the past weeks that the presidency will not derail government’s domestic work, adding this was an issue brought up in the Labour parliamentary group this morning.

“People do not really care about the presidency and it is important for us to remain with our feet to the ground,” Dr Muscat said, admitting the presidency did come with its “excitement”.

Without mentioning specific issues, he acknowledged the government “was not perfect and had many defects” but pledged to take corrective measures.

“What you see is what you get, warts and all but we also have things to be proud of,” he said.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Busuttil reacts to Salvu Mallia, Gift of...

  2. Hail the winter weather as temperature...

  3. Minister’s nominee for judge is rejected

  4. Full interview; Salvu Mallia says...

  5. Busuttil reacts to Salvu Mallia comments...

  6. Salvu Mallia: ‘I’ll walk away from the...

  7. Man wins €18K payout over displaced glue

  8. Is Mizzi’s Panama company still open?

  9. A future view of Tritons Square

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed