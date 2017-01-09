Muscat reiterates feet-to-the-ground message

The Prime Minister speaking during today's press conference. Photo: Kurt Sansone

Ministers will remain focused on running the country despite the additional workload brought about by Malta’s EU presidency, Joseph Muscat has pledged.



The Prime Minister was addressing members of the media and the constituted bodies this afternoon during the traditional start-of-year reception held at Labour headquarters.



He reiterated the message of the past weeks that the presidency will not derail government’s domestic work, adding this was an issue brought up in the Labour parliamentary group this morning.

“People do not really care about the presidency and it is important for us to remain with our feet to the ground,” Dr Muscat said, admitting the presidency did come with its “excitement”.

Without mentioning specific issues, he acknowledged the government “was not perfect and had many defects” but pledged to take corrective measures.



“What you see is what you get, warts and all but we also have things to be proud of,” he said.