MPs to discuss controversial Electrogas bank guarantee

MPs will debate the Bill later this month.

Parliament is to debate a Bill that would compel the government to publish all contracts and documentation related to the €88 million bank guarantee given to Electrogas.

Debate on the Private Members' Bill tabled by Opposition MPs Marthese Portelli and Claudio Grech will take place later this month, MPs decided during tonight’s sitting of the House Business Committee.

Electrogas is the firm entrusted to build and operate the new gas-fired power station in Delimara, as well as its gas-handling infrastructure. The bank guarantee was necessary for the company to obtain a loan from Bank of Valletta to finance the project.

It was also decided that Parliament will also conclude the implementation of the Budget Measures for 2017.



Other items on the House agenda include a Private Members’ Bill moved by government whip Godfrey Farrugia, and the second readings of Bills regarding the Malta Development Bank, the Small Businesses and the Traffic Ordinance.

The Committee also moved to extend the contract of the House’s representatives to the European Parliament, Kenneth Curmi, until the end of the year. Mr Curmi is heavily involved in preparations surrounding Malta's presidency of the European Council. His contract was due to expire later this week.