MPs to debate stricter driving rules as traffic reform hits Parliament

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Traffic reform measures which will extend penalty points to all drivers, increase fines, and update the acceptable blood alcohol levels will hit Parliament tonight.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said the reform would be tabled for its first reading, one of three parliamentary steps before becoming law, when Parliament returns from the Christmas recess this evening.



The reform was first announced last October with a white paper published for public consultation shortly after.



Addressing a press conference, Dr Bonnici said the consultation document had prompted some 50 feedback letters but had remained unchanged.

The penalty point system, currently in place for the first three years of driving, is set to be extended to all drivers including those on motorcycles. The violations that carry penalty points are listed in the reform and Dr Bonnici said these would not include minor infractions.

Drivers who amass 12 points in a year would have their licence revoked, and would not be able to reapply for it for two months.

Motorists who amassed 12 points three times in five years would have to wait a year before reapplying.

Fines for driving over the alcohol limit would be raised from €1,200 to €1,800, and fines for repeat offenders would rise from €2,329 to €3,000.

Wardens will soon also be given the power to administer breathalyser tests and detain motorists until police arrive on the scene.