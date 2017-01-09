Mangion Walker murder: ex-husband was initially suicidal, court told

A psychiatrist who examined Andrew Mangion in the days after the discovery of his estranged wife's body in an Qormi warehouse considered him at risk of suicide, a court heard today.

Mr Mangion stands accused of having murdered Eleonor Mangion Walker last July.

As the compilation of evidence continued today, psychiatrist Joe Vella Baldacchino took the witness stand.

Dr Vella Baldacchino said Mr Mangion had appeared "very sad, worried and crying" when he first examined him. Seeing the man in such a state, the psychiatrist had recommended that the suspect be kept within the isolation ward at Mount Carmel for fear that he might attempt to commit suicide.

The psychiatrist told the court that the accused had been particularly worried about his daughter's wellbeing. However, he continued, when he visited his patient a second time some six days later at Mount Carmel, Mr Mangion appeared much better. In fact, he was off medication and more in control of himself, the court was told.

Noting the accused's improvement, the psychiatrist had pronounced him fit for interrogation by the police.

In today's sitting, the court was further informed that a police search had been conducted in three different premises to which the accused had access at the time of the crime. Mr Mangion had been carrying out some maintenance tasks in these premises and therefore had the keys.

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kylie Borg prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Giglio was defence counsel.

Lawyers Michael and Lucio Sciriha appeared parte civile.

.