Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that Air Malta workers remain in the dark over their future despite persistent reports that the government has ditched a proposed deal with Alitalia.

The Malta Independent says the government's whip is committed to ensuring that EU council presidency meetings will not hinder parliament's work.

l-orizzont says notices by local council often carry too many personal details about individuals.

In-Nazzjon says there is growing pressure on Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, both over his performance as justice minister as well as within his constituency.