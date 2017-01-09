Advert
Monday, January 9, 2017, 12:14

Jason Azzopardi sues Owen Bonnici over Qormi property transfer comments

Minister had claimed land value was under-declared

Owen Bonnici and Jason Azzopardi.

Owen Bonnici and Jason Azzopardi.

Jason Azzopardi has instituted libel proceedings against Justice Minister Owen Bonnici over comments he made on Saturday regarding the transfer of government property in Qormi when the Nationalist MP was minister for lands.

Dr Bonnici had said that Dr Azzopardi met developer Nazzareno Vassallo and promised him a compromise on the deal. When the land was transferred, its value was under-declared by some €7 million, the minister had claimed.  

The allegation was based upon an affidavit made by a third party. Dr Azzopardi and Mr Vassallo have both denied the claims.  

In the application, Dr Azzopardi pointed out that the Justice Minister had admitted that the affidavit at the heart of matter was never brought to the attention of the Auditor General, who for the past two years, had investigated the case.   

It was rather strange that the minister chose to make this disclosure just when the Auditor General published the report on his findings, the court was told.

The court was requested to treat this matter with urgency.

Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel and PL Gerald Bonello signed the judicial act.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Suspect held as pedestrian injured, dog...

  2. Hail the winter weather as temperature...

  3. Minister’s nominee for judge is rejected

  4. Full interview; Salvu Mallia says...

  5. Busuttil reacts to Salvu Mallia comments...

  6. Busuttil reacts to Salvu Mallia, Gift of...

  7. Bidders incredulous as Enemalta gives...

  8. Salvu Mallia: ‘I’ll walk away from the...

  9. Man wins €18K payout over displaced glue

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed