Hit-and-run driver had too much to drink, court told

A driver who allegedly killed a dog and grievously injured its owner before speeding away from the scene last Saturday was over the legal alcohol limit at the time, a court heard today.

Ahmad Abu Hassan, 54 and born in Syria, was arraigned today and charged with negligent and dangerous driving while under the influence of drink.

A court heard how Mr Hassan was speeding along Villabate Street, Żabbar at around 2.15pm when the accident occurred. Mr Hassan, who resides at Cospicua, was driving his Honda at an excessive speed when the accident occurred. Later tests revealed that his alcohol level was beyond the legal limit.

Moreover, after the impact, the accused sped away leaving the injured pedestrian and his dog lying on the ground. Mr Hassan was accused of having ignored his duty as a driver to stop and offer assistance to his victims, as well as having failed to report the incident and to supply his personal details to the police.

The court, presided by magistrate Josette Demicoli, heard the accused plead not guilty. The defence's request for bail was upheld against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. The court explained to the accused that failure upon his part to observe any one of the strict conditions imposed upon him, would signify his immediate re-arrest and forfeiture of the bail money.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Brincat was defence counsel.