Former PL secretary fears history was buried with Freedom Press demolition

Former Labour Party general secretary Jason Micallef has expressed his surprise at the indifference of many people in the Labour Party as the party's former headquarters was demolished last week.

He has also called for some sort of permanent memorial on the site in Marsa.

Freedom Press was demolished last week to make way for a new road. It was the party's first purpose-built headquarters and also housed the party's printing press in the 1960s before the site was expropriated for use by Malta Shipbuilding in the 1970s. The party had then moved to the Maċina building in Senglea before building the current headquarters in the early 1990s.

Mr Micallef said the Freedom Press had been Labour's home in a politically difficult time.

He feared that along with the demolition of the Freedom Press, the history and sacrifices of many people who had stoutly defended their principles, including during the politico-religious battles, had been buried.

"I am modern and progressive, but I also respect those who came before us and who worked hard and made sacrifices years ago so that we may today enjoy their legacy," Mr Micallef said.

Video by Transport Malta.

http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20170108/local/labour-hq-built-by-hand-brought-down-by-hymac.635878