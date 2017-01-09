Former drug addict recounts his Caritas experience

Volunteers at Caritas’s Christmas lunch. Photos provided by Caritas

A former drug user made it through rehab after his second attempt and is now a Caritas volunteer. He tells Sarah Carabott a story of faith and perseverance, with a strong message for others like him

For 12 years, Mark Cassar took several risks for the sake of drugs, until one day he decided to take a last chance – and knocked on Caritas’s door.

Six years after his second rehabilitation programme, the young man, who was a heavy drug user by the age of 16, is now helping others overcome their addiction.

Just a few days ago, the reformed man was a key helper in the meal organised by Caritas Malta for 320 people who had no one to spend Christmas with.

Mr Cassar, who has not been photo­graphed for this article, forms part of Caritas Youths, a group of volunteers that was a driving force behind the Christmas lunch.

For Caritas public relations officer Marica Mizzi, Mr Cassar was an important asset for the event. In fact, in collaboration with the Alfred Mizzi Foundation, he coordinated the provision, organisation and distribution of the food.

It was no easy task, and he still cannot believe the change over the past years that transformed him as a man, allowing him to help coordinate such a big event, when up to a few years ago he was dependent on illicit substances.

Introduced to drugs while still at school, Mr Cassar first dropped in at Caritas’ Outreach offices some eight years ago.

The biggest challenge had been to admit that he had a problem, and become humble enough to ask for help.

A drug victim for 12 years, Mark Cassar nowadays helps other desperate or lonely people.

“Street life teaches you the opposite – you have to be proud, ruthless, and act like you don’t need anyone’s help. You have to be that way to survive and you’d do anything to keep up with the drug addiction.”

But substance abusers soon get entangled in a web of problems that range from financial to mental issues, impinging on their relationships with their relatives, and making them feel like they are always on the run from the authorities.

“At one point, life doesn’t make sense anymore and you realise that there are only two paths left: death or doing something about it.”

Mr Cassar managed to follow the rehabilitation programme throughout, but it took him just hours to relapse. When he realised his mistake, he just did not know what to do. He surrendered to the belief that he could not change his ways but he now knows that it was just a defence mechanism to justify the relapse.

When the problems started creeping back, he recalled how good it had felt to be clean and have a structured life during rehab.

Mr Cassar was embarrassed to ask Caritas for help, questioning whether he would receive it again. But their arms were wide open and he was given another chance, he told this newspaper.

He believes that those in rehab risk relapsing if they stick to their beliefs. The first time he had followed the programme, he was warned to cut off all ties with his friends but believed this to be impossible.

“How do I do that? Turn my face the other way? Nowadays it is quite obvious why I should have done so, however, when you’re in that situation, you believe that while your friends are not ideal, they’re your family. And that’s why I relapsed.”

The second time round, he decided to have “blind faith” in the staff. He knew he could trust them because, although he had relapsed, the first programme had triggered something in him and he had actually gained social and critical thinking skills.

Changing one’s life was not easy but it was not impossible, he found.

At the end of the second programme he had “no problems at all” making new friends – especially through employment and volunteering, which allow him to “give something back to society”.

Volunteers were a driving force behind the Christmas lunch.

Once clean, he could finally start working full time, with employment an essential part of his recovery.

Mr Cassar nowadays works with Caritas as a facilitator, as part of a team with similar experiences accompanying rehab residents on their journey and showing them how to pull through.

“There are people who have reached a new low in their life and believe they can never regain a dignified position in society, but people like Mr Cassar – whom we are proud of – can show them that they too can make it,” Ms Mizzi said.

Mr Cassar appealed directly to drug users to make that first, difficult, step. “I know you take chances all the time. Take a chance and seek help. What will you lose by trying?

“Try knocking on Caritas’s door. Just as you took so many chances for the worse, take one, or two, for the good. You’ve got nothing to lose, and a lot to gain.”

After making that first step – for the second time – seven years ago, Mr Cassar realised that no one was judging him.

“You will always find Caritas’s doors open, no matter what you did or how many chances you were given. I have always found them open.”

If you want to make the first step, reach out:

Drug users can go to 82, Capuchins Street, Floriana, or call 2123 7935. At the outreach centre, they are given support and information on how to start rehabilitation.

Their family and significant others are also supported throughout and encouraged to take part in the rehabilitation process.

If you need to contact Dar Papa Franġisku for shelter (men), especially during these cold days, please phone on 7702 6644 or 2788 8211. The phone for Dar Maria Dolores (women) is 2144 5431.

More information on [email protected].