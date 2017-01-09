Advert
Monday, January 9, 2017, 08:20

Driver seriously injured as car crashes into pole

A 22-year-old man from Zurrieq was seriously injured late yesterday his car crashed into an electricity pole on the Tal-Barrani Road, Tarxien.

The victim was driving a BMW 316 at 9.55pm when the incident happened.

The police are looking into the case. 

