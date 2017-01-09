Driver seriously injured as car crashes into pole
A 22-year-old man from Zurrieq was seriously injured late yesterday his car crashed into an electricity pole on the Tal-Barrani Road, Tarxien.
The victim was driving a BMW 316 at 9.55pm when the incident happened.
The police are looking into the case.
