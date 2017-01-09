Atlantic fish spotted in Mediterranean for the first time
Local biologists announce discovery of longjaw squirrelfish in local waters
A colourful fish usually found in the western Atlantic ocean and Caribbean sea has been spotted in the Mediterranean by biologists working at the University of Malta.
Discovery of the longjaw squirrelfish in local waters has been published in a scientific peer-reviewed journal in an article authored by three local biologists working at the University's Conservation Biology Research Group.
The squirrelfish is the latest alien species to be discovered by the research group, which last year announced the discovery of lionfish and the Niger Hind in Mediterranean waters, among several others.
Led by conservation biologist Adriana Vella, the group has also presented work on the endangered dusky grouper and other serranid species at conferences and international workshops.
Conservation biology uses various research tools to understand the status of populations, species and habitats. The knowledge gained from such research is increasingly applicable and vital to improve the management of natural resources and safeguard biodiversity.
