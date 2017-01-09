Alleged migrant trip mastermind goes on trial, 11 years after arraignment

An Ethiopian man who allegedly ferried 181 migrants to Malta went on trial today, 11 years after the crime.

He was arraigned on June 9, 2006 and was granted bail. He escaped from Malta but was repatriated from Switzerland in May.

Hadish Abayu, 58, stands accused of having masterminded the boat trip on September 25, 2005 that brought the migrants to Malta.

Mr Abayu allegedly visited the migrants after their arrival in Malta, pending their eventual transportation to Italy, to check on them and to make sure that all had paid for the trip, the prosecution explained.

The trial is presided by Madam Justice Edwina Grima

Lawyer Vincienne Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace is defence counsel.