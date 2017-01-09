Advert
Monday, January 9, 2017, 10:01

A future view of Tritons Square

This is how the Tritons Square in Valletta will look like once it is pedestrianised.

The artist's impression was issued this morning by Stefan Zrinzo, chairman of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, which is carrying out the works on the area.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Suspect held as pedestrian injured, dog...

  2. Hail the winter weather as temperature...

  3. Minister’s nominee for judge is rejected

  4. Full interview; Salvu Mallia says...

  5. Busuttil reacts to Salvu Mallia comments...

  6. Bidders incredulous as Enemalta gives...

  7. Salvu Mallia: ‘I’ll walk away from the...

  8. Man wins €18K payout over displaced glue

  9. Mater Dei officials led a 'vendetta'...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed