A future view of Tritons Square
This is how the Tritons Square in Valletta will look like once it is pedestrianised.
The artist's impression was issued this morning by Stefan Zrinzo, chairman of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, which is carrying out the works on the area.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.