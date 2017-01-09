The wrong message

I write to voice my severe dissatisfaction with one of ARMS Ltd’s so-called ‘policies’.

Individuals who rent out property and who, therefore, have more than one account registered with ARMS Ltd, are being systematically discouraged from installing photovoltaic panels on the roof of their own residence and this because any credit which results from the production of the panels is being transferred onto the other accounts pertaining to the owner but really billing usage by the owner’s tenants. Thus, the owner is left in the ridiculous situation of either having to approach the tenant who benefitted or else having to accept things as they are and have tenants benefit from the extra credit that should go to him.

The solution ARMS Ltd offers is to have the account linked to the photovoltaic panels transferred onto the name of someone who has no more accounts with ARMS. Although this might work in some cases, in others, like mine, this is no solution, for various reasons.

In the meantime, owners in this situation are losing money that is rightfully theirs after having made an investment by installing the photovoltaic panels and this simply because ARMS refuses to agree with the owner to select only certain accounts that may benefit from such credit with the owner’s consent. Instead, ARMS continues to allocate the credit due to the owner to those accounts it deems fit without giving any due explanation.

This is nothing short of agovernment body transmitting the message to stop investingin renewable energy, whichthe government is supposed-ly encouraging.