Dangerous signs

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Some weeks ago, ‘no parking’ signs were erected along the narrow pavement in Bishop Buhagiar Street, Paola. Being such a narrow pavement, they are of great inconvenience to pedestrians pushing a pram, a pushchair or using a wheelchair. It is also impossible for anyone carrying an umbrella to use the pavement and will be forced to use the road, risking being hit by vehicles.

One has to keep in mind that this is a very busy road, especially now that the alterna-tive road through Dock 7 has been reopened.

Both the Transport Minister and Transport Malta were informed in writing about this danger and were even asked about the possibility of having the signs mounted on the wall rather than displayed on poles. However, no answer has been forthcoming so far and no action taken.

I still hope someone will take the necessary action to avoid an accident happening before it is too late.