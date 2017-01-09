Condomini affairs

In reply to Roberta Galea Schembri’s query regarding the role of the condominium administrator (January 4), it is very clear from article 16 of the Condominium Act, Chapter 398 of the Laws of Malta, that where rules have been approved by the majority of the condomini and are in place after being duly registered according to law, the condominium administrator has additionally the role of resolving issues between apartments.

Where no rules have been made or approved in terms of article 24 of the said law, according to article 26, any dispute arising is to be referred to arbitration in terms of the Arbitration Act, Chapter 387 of the Laws of Malta.

Trusting this is sufficient for the better guidance of the correspondent.