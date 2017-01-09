Sporting briefs

Belotti: Torino’s claim that Arsenal made a bid of £55 million for striker Andrea Belotti has been disputed in north London. The Serie A club’s director of sport Gianluca Petrachi said yesterday that a bid had been received, but Press Association Sport understands Arsenal deny making such an offer. Petrachi told Sky Sport Italia that Torino had rejected a €65 million (£55.7million) bid from the Gunners for the Italy international.

Crewe: League Two Crewe have parted company with boss Steve Davis and replaced him with former captain David Artell. Davis took over from Dario Gradi as manager of the Railwaymen in November 2011 but has seen them struggle this season and a run of one win in eight games has seen them drop to 18th place in the table. And the 3-0 defeat to Mansfield on Saturday proved to be his last game in charge.

Sakho: Sevilla have approached Liverpool about signing Mamadou Sakho, Skyports reported last night. Liverpool will only let the centre-back leave on a permanent deal and they value him at more than £20 million. Sakho has fallen out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp and he has been playing for Liverpool’s Under 23 team.

Ake: Nathan Ake has been recalled by Chelsea after spending the first half of the season at Bournemouth. Ake is expected to provide competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back, but the versatile Dutchman can also play in midfield and central defence.