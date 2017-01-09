Qormi bridge the gap on Naxxar as Hotspurs win

Pietà scored twice late on to overcome Melita. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Qormi 3

Sirens 0

Two first-half goals put Qormi on their way to a comfortable victory over Sirens.

For Brian Spiteri’s men this was their sixth successive victory that lifted them to just one point behind leaders Naxxar Lions.

Sirens were the better side early on and Christian Caruana came close but his first-time effort finished wide.

But gradually, Qormi came more into the picture and took the lead on 29 minutes. Darko Medic picked Yannick Yankam who blasted the ball home from close in.

But as time went by Qormi started to dictate matters, giving the Sirens rearguard a torrid time.

Qormi made it 2-0 on 35 minutes when Noah Ojuola sent a pin-point cross towards the unmarked Michael Camilleri who hit past Sean Cini via the crossbar.

Sirens were unlucky not to pull a goal back on 51 minutes when Miguel Ciantar’s cross came off the bar.

Sirens continued to press forward and on 69 minutes Tyrone Farrugia’s header was cleared off the line by Alan Abela. The ball fell to Newuche who hit wide.

But it was Qormi who wrapped up the points in stoppage time when Mark Barbara caught Cini out of his place and beat the Sirens goalkeeper with a fine lob from the middle of the park.

Qormi: J. Azzopardi, M. Barbara, C. Farrugia, O. Sidibe, D. Vukovic, M. Camilleri (D. Micallef), Y. Yankam (I. Zammit), A. Abela, D. Medic (L. Chiedozie), A. Cassar, N. Ojoula.

Sirens: S. Cini, D. Sant, T. Farrugia, M. Bartolo (L. Zammit), D. Zampa, I. Curmi, J. Ekani Rodriguez, K. Etim (R. Sala), M. Ciantar, C. Newuche, C. Caruana (R. Sciberras).

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Best player: Mark Barbara (Qormi).

Melita 1

Pietà Hotspurs 3

This victory for Pietà means that they’re still very much involved in the race for promotion at the end of the season as Melita continue to stutter and unable to push themselves to a midtable position.

Before kick-off, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Alfred Zahra, a dedicated Pietà official who passed away last week.

It only took the Hotspurs two minutes to open the score when following some neat passing Gabriel Mensah was through inside the box before serving Jurgen Suda who slid his shot home.

Melita tried to hit back immediately and a good move between Attard, Cornago and Xuereb finished with the latter’s header being saved by Montfort.

At the other end, Pietà should have made it 2-0 when Mensah rounded the keeper but his effort was cleared off the line by Parrado.

The match was balanced and Melita almost equalised after the restart when Jean Pierre Attard had his attempt blocked by Ruiz Perez on the goal-line.

The Amateurs were a revived lot and they equalised soon after when Emilio Cornago slotted the ball home from an Attard cross.

Pietà were stunned but right on the hour James Scicluna blasted over from a good position.

Then, on 72 minutes, Scicluna had his effort deflected for a corner by the Melita defence. From the flag-kick Juan Manuel Ruiz Perez squeezed the ball home after a melee inside the box.

Melita venture forward in search of a second equaliser but the best chances fell to Pietà as Mensah was denied by Grima.

Deep into stoppage time the Amateurs could have snatched a late leveller when the ball fell kindly into the feet of Julian Abela but he shot badly from inside the box.

Melita were made to pay dearly for that miss as on 94 minutes Jalo Ishaja Irmija made it 3-1 following some poor defending in the opponents’ penalty area.

Melita: N. Grima, M. Cachia, J. Abela, R. Parrado, M. Fenech, A. Borg Olivier, E. Cornago, J.P. Attard, A. Xuereb, T. Singleton (L. Micallef), N. Bradshaw (L. Mifsud).

Pietà: M. Montfort, K. Micallef, S. Bartolo (C. Degabriele), D. Agius (C. Agius), M. Mifsud, G. Mensah, J.M. Ruiz Perez, C. Grech, I.I. Jalo, J. Scicluna, J. Suda (J. Busuttil).

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu

Best player: James Scicluna (Pietà).