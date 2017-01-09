Italians keen to invest in Spartans

Ħamrun Spartans are in negotiations with a foreign company interested in investing in the Premier League outfit.

The club yesterday called a meeting for its members at the Ħamrun Local Council offices where details of new developments with the Italian investors were revealed.

Joe Bugeja, the club’s chief administrator, said talks between the Spartans and the as yet unnamed company have reached an advanced stage. The club is now planning to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 20 where members will be asked for a vote of approval to sanction the deal.

Sources have told Times of Malta, that the company is well established in international football circles and manages hundreds of players across the continent.

It seems that the Italians have already promised to add more overseas players to the Spartans squad as their top priority will be to lead the team back to European club competitions. If the deal goes through, the new Ħamrun Spartans FC board will be composed of five foreign officials and five Maltese administrators.

News of the Italian investors’ interest was met with great enthusiasm at yesterday’s well-attended meeting notwithstanding the 5-1 thrashing to Floriana in a Premier League match the day before.

The heavy defeat did not go down well with new Spartans coach Jacques Scerri who ordered his players for an early training session at the Tedesco Stadium, yesterday.

Aside from the Italian company’s interest, the Spartans are looking to add reinforcements to Scerri’s squad this month. Last week, they signed wing-back Manolito Micallef from Pembroke Athleta and other deals are expected to be concluded this week.

Goalkeeeper set to sign

In fact, Scerri has been running the rule on an Italian goalkeeper and he could make his debut in the FA Trophy third round match against Nadur Youngsters, at the Gozo Stadium, on Wednesday.

The Reds are also waiting for the arrival of Argentine midfielder Brandon Paiber and there’s interest also in Aidan Friggieri. However, the Sliema Wanderers winger is also being courted by Valletta and Birkirkara.