Football news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken responsibility for the club’s recent inconsistent form and said he is still getting to know his players and how best to use them.

City made a flying start under Guardiola, winning their first 10 games in all competitions, but have won just nine times in 21 matches since, leaving them fourth in the Premier League.

“At times my ideas were not good, because I’m still getting to know the players, to know what is the best position,” he said.

“Sometimes I have an idea: three at the back or play a player in a certain way, and sometimes it didn’t work.

“Most of the times we were not good, it was my responsibility.”

Koeman demands transfer action

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged the club’s board to recognise the extent of his rebuilding job by backing him in the transfer market after Saturday’s FA Cup exit at home to Leicester City.

Everton let slip a one-goal lead at Goodison Park with Ahmed Musa’s second-half brace enough to condemn the club to a 2-1 third round defeat and the likelihood of another season without silverware.

“I know what we need to change and if everyone opens their eyes maybe we will get further on our improvement as a team,” he said.

“Because that’s really what we need and that’s all about what happens this month.”

Pitarch quits Valencia role

Valencia announced that sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch had resigned from his post on Saturday in the latest chapter of an unfolding crisis at the Spanish giants.

Pitarch had offered his resignation last week when Italian coach Cesare Prandelli quit the club, although it was rejected by president Layhoon Chan.

“Jesus Pitarch has resigned irrevocably from his role as Sporting Director. Current VCF Academy Director Jose Ramon Alesanco will take on the position in an interim capacity,” the club said.

“His tasks will be to continue with the work scheduled for the current winter market with coach Salvador ‘Voro’ Gonzalez.”

Zidane keen to keep run going

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has called on his team to carry on in the same vein after they equalled Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Granada.

Madrid have not been beaten since April and Zidane’s men can set a new mark if they avoid defeat to Sevilla next Sunday.

He said: “It’s satisfying to match this record but the main thing is what we are doing out on the pitch. We now have another game against Sevilla to play and I know we’ll be up against it. We know no limits and will do all we can to keep this performance up.”

Henderson could face Man. United

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is closing in on a return from injury and could be fit for this weekend’s encounter with Manchester United.

The midfielder picked up a heel injury during the New Year’s Eve victory over Manchester City and sat out the trip to Sunderland less than 44 hours later.

“Actually, it is good news if you want,” Klopp said of Henderson’s fitness. “We had this issue with the heel and we had to take him out for a while, but he is already on the way back.

“He will not be involved against Southampton, but then I think it is absolutely possible that he’s back for the United match.”

Nzonzi flattered by Barca interest

Steven N’Zonzi says he is flattered by Barcelona’s reported interest but insists he is focused on Sevilla.

N’Zonzi, 28, has impressed since moving to Sevilla from Stoke City in 2015 and has been heavily linked with a move to Barca, while there is also reported interest from Juventus and clubs in the Premier League.

“The Barcelona interest is flattering, but it’s only in the newspapers,” he said.

“I am happy at Sevilla.

“It’s something you get used to – until something actually happens, then it isn’t really worth thinking about. But to be linked with clubs is a sign that I’m playing pretty well, so that’s nice.”

Palmeiras sign midfielder Melo

Former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo has left Inter Milan and signed a three-year contract with Palmeiras, the Brazilian club said.

The tough-tackling enforcer joins the reigning Brazilian champions after two years at Inter and a peripatetic career that also included stints at Juventus, Fiorentina and Galatasaray.

Melo has also played for Gremio, Cruzeiro and Flamengo in his homeland.

“I am making a dream come true returning to Brazil at an age where I can still run and do what I most love,” the 33-year old said.

“It’s a great honour to wear this shirt.”