Chelsea considering Terry red card appeal

Antonio Conte believes referee Kevin Friend was wrong to send off John Terry in yesterday’s FA Cup third-round win over Peterborough and says Chelsea are considering an appeal.

Terry, making his first start since the EFL Cup exit at West Ham in October and first appearance since November, was adjudged to be last man when he fouled Lee Angol and was shown a straight red card by Friend.

Conte felt Terry did not make contact with Angol and Branislav Ivanovic was a covering defender.

“I think it wasn’t right, this decision from the referee,” Conte said. “He didn’t take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was Ivanovic to cover John.

“You have to respect the referee decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation.

“The situation is very clear and I think John didn’t deserve this.

“It’s a pity when this happens, because the red card is not good.”

Terry’s time at Stamford Bridge could be nearing an end.

He was 36 last month and his contract expires in the summer.

In January 2016 Terry disclosed that he had not been offered a new deal and that he would be leaving that summer.

But he was later offered and then, after a period of deliberation, signed a 12-month extension last May, concluding an issue which had shrouded the second half of last season for the Blues.

Conte insisted the decision on the future of Terry, who made his first-team debut more than 18 years ago, would be made with the club and was adamant he was happy with the club captain.

“I’m pleased for John, because he’s showing me great commitment when I ask him to play, when he doesn’t play,” Conte added.

“He’s helping me a lot in the changing room. He’s showing me to be a good player, but above all a good man.”