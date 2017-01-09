The Equity Dream Team of 2016

A new year brings with it new challenges. 2016 had its fair share of events which dominated the markets. From the Asian crisis at the beginning of the year followed by Brexit, Donald Trump and the Italian referendum. Despite all these events, the S&P 500 still managed to return 9.54% to investors.

Although the best performers in 2016 might not remain the best performers in 2017, it is important to understand which companies stole the show in the previous year. Analysts and portfolio managers would be analysing this data. Analysts would want to understand if they got a price target correct and if not what they got wrong. On the other hand portfolio managers would want to know if they made the right calls in 2016 and if not what they need to be looking out for in 2017.

The following were the best performing stocks in the S&P500 during 2016:

1. NVIDIA CORP (223.85% up in 2016)

NVIDIA Corporation designs, develops, and markets three dimensional (3D) graphics processors and related software. The Company's products provide interactive 3D graphics to the mainstream personal computer market.

2. ONEOK CORP (132.81% up in 2016)

ONEOK, Inc. is a diversified energy company. The Company is involved in the natural gas and natural gas liquids business across the United States.

3. FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (94.83% up in 2016)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

4. NEWMONT MINING CORP (89.38% up in 2016)

Newmont Mining Corporation acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The Company produces gold from operations in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, Canada, New Zealand, and Mexico. Newmont also mines and processes copper in Indonesia.

5. APPLIED MATERIALS INC (72.84% up in 2016)

Applied Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the worldwide semiconductor industry. The Company's customers include semiconductor wafer and integrated circuit manufacturers, flat panel liquid crystal displays, solar photovoltaic cells and modules and other electronic devices manufacturers.

6. QUANTA SERVICES INC (72.10% up in 2016)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting services to electric utilities, telecommunication and cable television operators, and governmental entities. The Company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. Quanta operates projects throughout North America.

7. SPECTRA ENERGY CORP (71.64% up in 2016)

Spectra Energy Corporation transmits, stores, distributes, gathers, and processes natural gas. The Company provides transportation and storage of natural gas to customers in various regions of the northeastern and southeastern United States, the Maritime Provinces in Canada and the Pacific Northwest in the United States and Canada, and the province of Ontario, Canada.

8. COMERICA INC (62.83% up in 2016)

Comerica Incorporated is the holding company for business, individual, and investment banks with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company subsidiaries provides services such as corporate banking, international finance, treasury management, community banking, private banking, small business and individual lending, investment services, and institutional trust.

9. MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS (62.20% up in 2016)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. produces aggregates for the construction industry, including highways, infrastructure, commercial, and residential. The Company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based products, including heat-resistant refractory products for the steel industry, chemical products for industrial and environmental uses, and dolomitic lime.

10. IDEXX LABORATORIES INC (60.82% up in 2016)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. provides diagnostic, detection, and information systems for veterinary, food, and water testing applications. The Company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories. IDEXX offers its products to customers worldwide.

This article was issued by Kristian Camenzuli, Investment Manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.