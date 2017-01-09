Advert
EY’s Entrepreneur of Year award coming to Malta

Winner will be flown to Monaco

EY's Entrepreneur of the Year award, which is now in its third decade and spread over 60 countries around the world, is now in Malta.

The competition is aimed at entrepreneurs across all sectors, with entries open until February 20.

The winner of the Malta competition will be flown to Monaco for the World Entrepreneur of the Year award to compete with over 120 of the world's most successful entrepreneurs.

In order to be eligible, nominees must either be Maltese or operating a company based in Malta, running for a minimum of two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisors and financiers can nominate a successful entrepreneur with his consent.

When reviewing the reports, the judges will be looking for evidence of eight specific entrepreneurial traits: entrepreneurial spirit and vision and financial performance, innovation, strategic direction, sustainability and growth in employee numbers, industry impact, community impact and personal integrity and risk management.

The judging panel is composed of some of the most prominent stakeholders: Joseph Gasan, chairman, Gasan Group Limited, Anton Borg, president Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Bernie Mizzi, director, Chiswick House School and St Martin's College, Joseph Portelli, chairman, Malta Stock Exchange, Prof. Juanito Camilleri, professor, University of Malta.

Further information can be found on the website www.eoymalta.com.

