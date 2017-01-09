Shipping movements
These ships are expected in Malta:
The BC Hamburg from Algiers to Algiers, the Antwerp from Bejaia to Skikda (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher co Ltd) today.
The MSC Daniela from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.
The Maersk Regensburg from Algiers to Algiers, the BC Hamburg form Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.
